Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:AOD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

