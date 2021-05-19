Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

