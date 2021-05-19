accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to an add rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 678 ($8.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 614 ($8.02).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. accesso Technology Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 668.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.37. The company has a market capitalization of £267.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.06.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

