Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 862,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 345,365 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

