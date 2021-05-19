adbank (ADB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $138,920.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $138,920.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.