Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.67

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 631163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$686.61 million and a P/E ratio of -38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

