AdvicePeriod LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after buying an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.