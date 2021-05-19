AdvicePeriod LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

