AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after purchasing an additional 408,585 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

