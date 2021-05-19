Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,346,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.93 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

