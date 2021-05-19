Adviser Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.