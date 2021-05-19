Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

