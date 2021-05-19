aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $159.94 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $159.94 million and $60.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00119843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

