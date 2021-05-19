Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $203,285.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.