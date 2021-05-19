Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.10.

AFRM stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

