Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGYS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,350. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

