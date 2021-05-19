Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilysys stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.