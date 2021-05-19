Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

AGFY stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 657,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,249. Agrify has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

