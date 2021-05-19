Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGFY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 5,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,249. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Get Agrify alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.