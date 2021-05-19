Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

