AKO Capital LLP Sells 89,982 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,982 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 1.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.96% of Fair Isaac worth $136,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $481.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $369.08 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.