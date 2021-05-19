Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 608,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $22,751,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

