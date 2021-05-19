Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) PT Raised to C$13.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Alcanna stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67. Alcanna has a 1 year low of C$2.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.43.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

