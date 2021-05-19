Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Achieves $124,987.41 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $124,987.41 and $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00063698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00314309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036261 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.01086655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00943865 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

