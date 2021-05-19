Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.39 Per Share

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $19.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE ALX opened at $264.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.81. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

