Alexis P. Michas Sells 9,994 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

