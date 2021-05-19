Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 373,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193,506 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 422.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

