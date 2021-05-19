ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$96.50 million.

ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

