Alkami Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) Quiet Period Will End on May 24th

Alkami Technology’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. Alkami Technology had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Barclays started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

