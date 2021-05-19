Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

ALKT stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.