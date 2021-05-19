Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420,148 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,894,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.93% of Electronic Arts worth $1,139,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.87. 55,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,171. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

