Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,569,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

