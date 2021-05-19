Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $669.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379,337 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $669,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

