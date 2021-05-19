Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $989.15 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,983,465 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 659,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $989,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.