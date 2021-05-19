ALLY Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. ALLY has a market cap of $22.86 million and $1.99 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 629.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00075267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.31 or 0.01152484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00101001 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

