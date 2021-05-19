Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0004 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $15,480.92 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,367.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $854.69 or 0.02117303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00499795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001953 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003641 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.