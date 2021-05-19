Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Alpha Pro Tech is in the business of protecting people, products and environments. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable protective apparel and infection control products through its subsidiary, Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. Its products find their application in the clean room, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical and dental markets. Products offered by Alpha include: shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, face masks, eye shields, and medical bed pads and etc. Alpha Pro Tech is based in Markham, Canada.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

