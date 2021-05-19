Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,296.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,288.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

