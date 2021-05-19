Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ATEC remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Friday. 5,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660 and have sold 102,959 shares worth $1,673,587. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $12,368,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

