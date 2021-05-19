Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ALTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 2,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,682. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

