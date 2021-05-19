Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 17,930 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 393,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,540. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

