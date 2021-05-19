Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 9,505 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $618,680.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $421,629.50.

On Monday, March 15th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 393,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,540. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -313.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the software’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,818 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 244.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,545 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,353 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

