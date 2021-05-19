Altium Capital Management LP Sells 1,348,876 Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,876 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genprex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genprex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genprex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genprex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Genprex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Genprex by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. Genprex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.57.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for patient populations with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

