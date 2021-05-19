Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000.

Shares of SPNV opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

