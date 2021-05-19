Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80.

