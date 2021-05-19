Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

