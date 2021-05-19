Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.