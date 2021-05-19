Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Criteo worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

