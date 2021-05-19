Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

