Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,301.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,204.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.